It's Election Day across Smith County, and while we don't have a lengthy list of local items, it's still a big day. We're voting in federal, state and local races, and we'll have full coverage here at tylerpaper.com throughout the day and night.

LIVE RESULTS: We'll be updating results throughout the night as they are reported by the Secretary of State's office for all the races we voted on. For live results click here. Local results should start rolling in around 7 p.m., while the first state results are expected around 8 p.m.

FEDERAL: Louie Gohmert's position is up for grabs, with Republican Nathaniel Moran looking to retain the seat for the Republicans and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson looking to pick it up for the Democrats. For a look at both candidates, click here.

STATE: The Greg Abbott-Beto O'Rourke slugfest is the spotlight race in the state, and one of the most expensive races in the nation. But don't sleep on the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General races, which have been hotly contested and where there is no love lost among candidates.

NATION: There are huge races happening across the nation, with nothing less than control of the U.S. House and Senate up for grabs. And if you want to know what's going to happen before it actually happens, Rick Scott says to keep your eyes on New Hampshire. Additionally, Pennsylvania will play a huge role in determining which party is celebrating at the end of the night.

SMITH COUNTY: There were many propositions on the ballot for voters throughout Smith County, but the big one is the $179 million Proposition A. Commissioners voted in August to put a bond referendum on the November ballot that would fund a new courthouse as well as a parking structure.