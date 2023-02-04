Pickleball.
What is pickleball?
According to usapickleball.org, it is a sport that can be played indoors or outdoors combining many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
“It is something that we’ve seen picking up traction in the last few years here in Tyler,” said Adriana Rodríguez, public information officer for the City of Tyler.
A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court and can be used for both singles and doubles play.
With just a couple of paddles, a ball and a smaller tennis net, pickleball is a versatile game for all ages, and just about any tennis court can be made into a number of pickleball courts.
To accommodate the growing interest, there will be eight new pickleball courts installed at Pollard Park as part of its renovation. Officials hope to break ground in March.
“There will be new playgrounds, some renovated restrooms,” Rodriguez said. “We’re also going to add some basketball courts, maybe a small dog run, a new pavilion, as well as resurfaced two of the tennis courts.”
With a campaign that started with letters to councilmembers and a drive to keep active, Tyler’s pickleball fans have hoped to see this day come for quite some time.
Plans are complete, surveying is complete, but before a public bid is put out a budget needs to be established for cost estimates.
Pending a meeting to accept bids to begin, Rodriquez hopes they will be able to start the renovations in late spring and be finished by the end of the year.
While fans wait for renovations to get started, Rodriquez said there are options at recreation centers to pick up their pickleball paddle and play.
“You can play inside the recreation centers in the area, or outside, depending if it's too cold or too hot to play,” she said.