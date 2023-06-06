Tyler ISD has summer opportunities available for students, anywhere from dance camp to learning a new language to credit acceleration.
Caldwell Academy is offering a variety of camps; while your child does not need to be a Caldwell student to attend you must register. The grade levels are for the 23-24 school year.
- June 12 - 16
Dance Camp, 1st - 3rd grade students, 9 a.m. to noon
Piano Camp, 4th - 6th grade students, 9 a.m. to noon
- June 19 - 23
Dance Camp, 4th - 6th grade students, 9 a.m. to noon
Piano Camp, 1st - 3rd grade students, 9 a.m. to noon
Mystery Theatre - 3rd - 5th grade students, 8 a.m. to noon
- June 26 - 30
Print Art, 4th - 8th grade students, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- July 17 - 21
Kickstart, 1st - 2nd grade students, 9 a.m. to noon.
At Griffin Elementary School, bilingual class is offered to enhance academic and language skills for pre-K through 3rd grade. This is an invitation only for Emergent Bilingual students.
- June 6 - 30 (Monday through Friday), 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be no school on June 19 and a noon dismissal on June 30. Free breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Breakfast will be served from 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Please contact Lizbeth Moore or Nancy Navarrete at 903-830-5551.
A continuum of services for special education will be offered at Boshears Center June 12 - 30 and July 10 - 14 (Monday through Friday). This is by invitation only, based on the most recent IEP.
At Clarkston Elementary School, a regional day program will be offered for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing. Breakfast and snacks will be served daily. No lunch will be provided but you may also send breakfast. Car riders will be dropped off and picked up at campus side doors. If your child is still working on toilet training, please send a change of clothes and diapers/pull-ups, if applicable.
- June 5 - 7, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- June 8, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- June 12 - 14, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- June 15, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- June 19 - 21, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- June 22, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Please contact Kathy Robinson at 903-262-1032.
At Bonner Elementary School, Literacy Academy will be by invitation only for kindergarten through 2nd grade. Snacks will be provided.
- June 12 - 22 and July 17 - 27 (Monday through Thursday)
Please contact Savannah Garrett at 903-262-1046, or Nancy Davis at either 903-262-1927 or 903-262-5554.
At Douglas Elementary School, for current 2nd grade students, there will be learning activities and lessons available. This is an invitation only.
- July 17 - 27 (Monday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Please contact Christy Roach at 903-262-2100.
For middle school students in need of summer school for 6th through 8th grade students (invitation only):
Boulter Middle School
- June 6 - 8 (Tuesday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- June 12 - 22 (Monday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Heather Gomez at 903-262-4525
Hubbard Middle School (summer school classes will be held at Legacy High School):
- June 6 - 8 (Tuesday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- June 12 - 22 (Monday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Melissa Martin at 903-262-1577.
Moore Middle School (summer classes will be held at Tyler High School):
- June 6 - 8 (Tuesday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- June 12 - 22 (Monday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Christopher Nauls at 903-262-1649
Three Lakes Middle School (summer classes will be held at Legacy High School):
- June 6 - 8 (Tuesday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- June 12 - 22 (Monday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Tiffany Koop at 903-262-2977
For high school students in need of credit recovery or credit acceleration opportunities:
ECHS - Summer Bridge: 9th - 12 grades
- June 26 - 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact Amanda Hortman by email: amanda.hortman@tylerisd.org.
RISE Academy: 9th - 12th grades
- June 5 - 29 (Monday through Thursday), 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tyler High School: 9th - 12th grades
- June 5 - 19 (Monday through Friday)
Session 1 - 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Session 2 - noon - 3:30 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Beverly Anthony by email: beverly.anthony@tylerisd.org.
Tyler Legacy High School: 9th - 12th grades
- June 5 - 19 (Monday through Friday)
Session 1 - 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Session 2 - noon - 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Jordan Mooney by email: jordan.mooney@tylerisd.org.