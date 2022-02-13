At 10 a.m. Monday, the Women’s Fund of Smith County (WFSC) will present a special gift of $5,000 to Tyler Day Nursery, as an addition to its 2012 grant of $32,535.
This funding, which comes through the WFSC’s Community Impact committee, will be awarded to Jaquita Lee, Tyler Day Nursery executive director.
“Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to share this gift of love in support of Tyler Day Nursery,” said Zoe Lawhorn, President/CEO of the Women’s Fund of Smith County. “The Community Impact gift honors the nursery’s past work, while providing support for its future.”
The Community Impact Committee’s primary role is to evaluate – with past grant recipients – the long-term impact of WFSC grants in improving the lives of women and children in Smith County. The committee also looks for small, but meaningful, opportunities that can assist past or current grant projects.
At the end of 2021, the Community Impact committee members reviewed the evaluation surveys conducted with past grantee nonprofits, said Marty Wiggins, Community Impact chair.
“Tyler Day Nursery stood out, based on its outstanding use of 2012 grant funding in outfitting two new classrooms – one for infants and one for preschoolers,” Wiggins said. “The cribs, mattresses, changing tables, rocking chairs, bouncers, toys, and additional items purchased through the grant have allowed the nursery to serve more young children in bright, functional classrooms. Now, after ten years, it’s time for a refurbishment of these furnishings and supplies.”
The $5,000 discretionary gift can be used by Tyler Day Nursery to fund needed upgrades to the two classrooms, plus to potentially purchase a new computer.
The Women’s Fund of Smith County funds programs that enrich the lives of women and children. Membership is open to any woman with a giving heart. More information can be found about all aspects of the organization – including the grant process and membership – at www.womensfundsc.org .