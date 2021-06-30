Tyler ISD is reiterating the school's commitment to the Mentoring Alliance after a nonprofit from Wisconsin promoting separation of church and state, requested the district revoke funding to be used for kids' summer camp costs from the mentorship group.
On April 8, the Tyler ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the Mentoring Alliance worth $500,000 to send 314 high-risk area students to the Mentoring Alliance summer camps for 10 weeks at no cost to the kids' families.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in April the school district is in the seventh year of working with the Mentoring Alliance. The focus of the funding is to help high-risk students who have fallen behind due to learning loss.
He said the funds were budgeted last August.
In partnership with Tyler ISD, Mentoring Alliance summer camps have helped students close summer learning loss while having fun and while having the gospel at the heart of the camps, according to the group's website.
On June 3, Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation staff attorney Christopher Line wrote a letter to Crawford claiming the approval of the contract was unconstitutional due to the Mentoring Alliance's religious connection.
Line wrote in the letter that a concerned Tyler ISD community member reported the district's partnership with the Mentoring Alliance, which provides after-school and summer camp programs for area students.
The letter from the Wisconsin group notes the alliance's mission statement: "The Mentoring Alliance exists to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope." Line also points out the organization's core values listed on the website: Christ-centered, biblically grounded, grace-based, excellence-driven and multiethnic.
"We write to ask that the district immediately cease funding attendance at a Christian summer camp and ensure that the district is not promoting religious activities to students and that it is being inclusive of all its students, regardless of their religious or nonreligious beliefs," Line writes in the letter. "The Mentoring Alliance, a 'Christ-centered, multi-ethnic ministry' is simply not an appropriate use of district funds and should not be promoted by the district."
Tyler ISD issued a statement this week showing its support toward the Mentoring Alliance and what its staff does to help students.
“We value our partnership with The Mentoring Alliance and their support of the district’s mission of successful student outcomes," the Tyler ISD statement read.
During the workshop meeting in April, Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Christy Hanson told the board of trustees the students will have 90 minutes of math and reading sessions each and a specific curriculum to prepare them academically for the next school year.
"Rather than maintain, we know we’re trying to fill some really significant gaps," Hanson said.
Mentoring Alliance CEO and President Kevin East said in April the Mentoring Alliance is continuing to offer scholarships for students to reduce the cost of attendance.
"(This funding) is saying for these 314 (students) they are VIP. There’s no cost for them to come," East said. "So we can get the right kids getting ample instruction for multiple weeks in the summer to try to deliver them back in the fall. Having not just slid, but actually caught up more is the goal this year."
The Mentoring Alliance conducts fundraising efforts worth millions of dollars to support after-school programs and summer camps, East said.
Suzette Farr, Mentoring Alliance vice president of marketing and community engagement, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Mentoring Alliance values its partnership with Tyler ISD.
"It is our aim and priority to provide services to children, youth and families in this community that directly overlap with Tyler ISD’s mission of successful student outcomes and state guidelines and regulations," Farr said.
Line later cited court cases throughout the letter to support that public schools "may not advance or promote religion." He added that the funding violates part of the First Amendment that prohibits the government from funding religious worship and funding to an explicitly Christian summer camp equals endorsement of religion.
At the end of the letter, Line makes a public information request for records related to the district's funding of the Mentoring Alliance, such as communications between Tyler ISD representatives about Mentoring Alliance and any agreements between the district and the alliance.