The Winona ISD School Board on Monday approved calling for a $23.5 million bond election in November.
The vote was unanimous to hold the bond election, which will officially take place on Nov. 8, with early voting from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
The bond proposal will be presented to voters as three separate propositions.
Proposition A consists of renovations to the elementary and middle school cafeterias, a kitchen addition, elementary classroom renovations, elementary classroom additions, and playground safety upgrades. The current elementary school was built and opened in the 1980-1981 school year. The total cost for Proposition A is $13.4 million, according to Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller.
Proposition B includes improvements to Winona ISD’s Wildcat Stadium. The improvements will include home and visitor bleacher additions, prefabricated press box, led lighting, a synthetic field turf system, a new track, and concessions with restrooms. The total cost of Proposition B is $6.5 million.
Proposition C includes the construction of a Game Day Field House for Wildcat Stadium. This new construction would include home and visitor locker rooms, showers, training room, officials locker room, and coaching office. The total cost of Proposition C is $3.6 million.
Winona ISD voters will vote on each proposition individually. If all three propositions are passed, the average homeowner will have a projected cost of $4.32 per month. There will be no tax increase above the frozen level on the homestead of taxpayers 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the Age 65 Freeze.