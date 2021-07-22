Winona ISD is mourning the loss of a student who died from his injuries in a traffic wreck.
Superintendent Damenion Miller said district officials were notified on Thursday that Chris Gatlin died from injuries because of the crash.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," Miller said. "Counselors will be made available for staff and students as needed throughout the week."
Miller asked that people respect the family’s privacy as they grieve. Funeral arrangements are pending, and donations for expenses can be made via Cash App at $amandagatlin84.