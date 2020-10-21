Winona Elementary School is moving to virtual learning only for nearly weeks due to a recent sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to parents, Winona ISD administration said on-campus instruction at the elementary will be suspended until Nov. 3.
"While we only have a few confirmed student cases this year, we have had a staff case reported for the last four consecutive days," the letter read. "We need students, families and staff members to take this quarantine seriously."
School administrators are using contact tracing for anyone that may have been exposed directly to a person with COVID-19, according to the letter. If parents don't receive notifications from campus administrators, their child was not found to be directly exposed.
The letter asked WES students, families and staff to stay at home as much as possible and lessen their contact with others. Siblings of Winona Elementary students will be allowed to continue on-campus instruction unless someone in their home has tested positive for COVID-19.
"WES administrators and teachers will be in contact with families and students concerning lessons and instruction on a daily basis," the letter stated.