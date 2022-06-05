The Texas A&M Foundation Board of Trustees recognized Courtney Eeds ’22 as one of three recipients of the Foundation’s highest student award, the Trustees’ Outstanding Student Award (TOSA). A graduating senior, Eeds has excelled academically and as a student leader and was honored during a luncheon on May 20 on the Texas A&M University campus.
This award was established through an endowed gift from former Foundation trustee Melbern Glasscock ’59 and his wife, Susanne. The couple wanted to recognize students who have overcome significant personal or family financial challenges to attend Texas A&M and have demonstrated leadership in the classroom and in campus, state or national student organizations. Recipients must have previously received one or more scholarships funded through the Texas A&M Foundation.
Since 2013, 18 Aggies have been recognized. Each recipient receives a cash prize of $2,500 as a boost to their post-graduation life.
“The Outstanding Student Award recognizes students who embody Texas A&M’s core values in everything they do,” said Lou Paletta ‘78, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “We want to reward them for their efforts, and we want them to go out into the world knowing there’s nothing they cannot accomplish.”
As a young girl, Eeds was captivated by the stories her grandfather, Tommy Tomlin ’68, shared about Texas A&M.
“I remember hearing his stories of his time in the Corps of Cadets and how he is still connected with his buddies. I remember his Aggie Ring, which is huge and still falls off my finger,” she said. “I want to have those types of stories of my time at Texas A&M to tell my own kids and grandkids.”
After the past four years in Aggieland, the native of Whitehouse, will have plenty of stories to tell. After spending her freshman year focused on her studies and participating in Freshman Leaders in Christ, she asked, “What more can I do?” That led to her decision to march in her grandfather’s bootsteps, join the Corps and become a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band as a sophomore.
As a junior, Eeds served as platoon sergeant for the Corps’ C Company during the height of COVID-19. She’s also served on Texas A&M’s Traditions Council for three years, most recently as internal vice chair, where she’s overseen the Bonfire Remembrance Committee, the Ring Scholarship Committee and Membership Development.
“It’s been a huge honor and blessing to be in this position,” she said. “It’s given me a behind-the-scenes perspective of traditions beyond what you get as an Aggie or a member of the Corps of Cadets.”
While she’s been very active in student organizations, Eeds has also worked part-time with the Division of Student Affairs’ University Center & Special Events. That job, along with various scholarships, helped ease the financial pressure on her family, which was already dealing with a family member’s medical issue.
After graduation, Eeds will follow in the footsteps of Tomlin and her parents, all of whom are educators. She has accepted a job as a fifth-grade teacher in Bryan ISD and plans to use part of her TOSA award to set up her classroom, while the rest will go into savings. Moving forward, Eeds is relying on the life lessons she’s learned, especially from the Corps.
“Being a part of the Corps has taught me not to be afraid of trying new things or failure,” she said.
Texas A&M Foundation President and CEO Tyson Voelkel ’96 said Eeds embodies all the qualities this award is intended to recognize.
“As a land-, sea- and space-grant research institution, Texas A&M University has a global reach with some of the brightest minds and most passionate students imaginable,” he said. “The Texas A&M Foundation is proud to provide financial support to Texas A&M’s faculty, staff and students as we build a brighter future for the university, one relationship at a time. Courtney is an example of one of these bright Aggies, and we wish her well as she enters the workforce and changes the world.”
The other 2022 recipients are Anna Fedewa ’22 of Katy, and Caitlin Garcia ’22 of Thorndale.