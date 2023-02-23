Whitehouse ISD will increase its security on Thursday after a high school student allegedly made a threat on Wednesday afternoon.
"Whitehouse ISD reports a high school student has been charged with false alarm and placed in custody as a result," a statement from the district says.
At 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, the school received a tip through the 'Say Something' anonymous reporting system and school officials immediately coordinated with the Whitehouse Police Deparmtnet to investigate the matter.
"The report was made within six minutes of the alleged threat," the district stated.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Moran said the safety and security of Whitehouse ISD's school community is "one of our foundational beliefs."
"When it comes to safety, we will not tolerate threatening comments," Moran said. "Apparently, the students at the school feel the same way. We love one another and will speak up when another person threatens our safety."
At no time were students or staff in immediate danger, according to the district.
Extra security was added to the high school campus Thursday morning "to reassure parents and students," the district said.