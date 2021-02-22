Whitehouse ISD is moving to remote instruction for all of its students this week due to the city's water boil notice.
Superintendent Christopher Moran said Monday that beginning Tuesday and through Friday virtual learning will be in place as city water crews work to restore the water system for flushing toilets, washing hands and having clean drinking water.
Moran said the district plans to return to face-to-face instruction on March 1.
Elementary school students, including Pre-K through fifth grade, should expect to be contacted by their teacher with specific instructions later this afternoon. Secondary students, or sixth through 12th grade, will be contacted by your campus principal with instructions, according to Whitehouse ISD.