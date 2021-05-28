The Whitehouse High School Class of 2021 reflected on the memories over the last four years while looking ahead to their future at Wildcat Stadium Friday evening.
About 350 students received their diplomas at the football stadium as family, friends and Whitehouse ISD gathered in the stands to support the graduates.
Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said the ceremony is what unity looks like. He gave the graduates three points of advice: be excellent in everything, have a great attitude and commit to serving others.
Whitehouse High School Principal Joshua Garred noted the COVID-19-related challenges the students overcame, and encouraged the graduates to find their purpose.
“You all kept coming back to school. It definitely taught all of us that we’d all rather be together,” Garred said. “Whichever path you chose just know your career should never be what defines you. You were all created for a specific purpose. I know you’ll accomplish great things.”
In her speech to her peers, Valedictorian Ashley Smith shared the anticipation she’s been feeling ahead of major events like graduation. She reflected on the changes the graduating class has seen over the years as well.
“As my mind races, I always wonder if when I wake up in the morning, I will have transformed into a different version of myself, one who is ready for the next stage of life,” she said. “Yet, without fail, I open my eyes hours later and am still the person I was the day before. We all can recognize that today we are not the same students who walked into first grade with backpacks bigger than our bodies, who trekked between the forever far apart buildings of the junior high, or who frantically searched for a lunch table during the first day of Power Hour freshmen year.”
She’s realized the Class of 2021 has gone this milestone through the small memories.
“The small moments that seem mundane or meaningless at the time have shaped us into who we are today. I think back to the nightly games I’ve played with my mom, the numerous peer counseling sessions I’ve endured, and the long nights watching documentaries with my best friends. It’s difficult to remember the specific details because in those moments, I was completely present,” Smith said. “When we don’t expect change, we are able to be our most authentic selves.”
Smith said true growth occurs during unexpected moments.
“While this was not the senior year any of us envisioned, it has shown me to appreciate the small moments that come along with sitting in the school for seven hours a day. All of my teachers deserve a massive thank you for working tirelessly for me and my classmates and for treating us as people first, students second. I also owe much of my development during high school to my time with student council,” she said.
She encouraged her classmates to focus on finding people to share the small moments with.
{p dir=”ltr”}Smith will attend the University of Texas at Austin as a Dedman Scholar. She plans to major in international relations and the Plan II Honors Program to work as a policy analyst for the State Department one day.
Salutatorian Lucas Baum thanked his family, friends and Whitehouse ISD staff. He said graduates should be proud of their accomplishments and grateful to those who helped along the way.
He noted the significance of the ceremonial graduation walk the students make.
“Once you have walked across the stage and have reveled in your two seconds of glory, you will be expected to promptly return to your seat and quietly respect everyone who now walks the stage,” he said. “You will have made a complete circle by the time you sit back down. This circle that we make has significance because tonight will not be the first time that you have made it, nor will it be the last time. Everything you have done in the past and will do in the future resembles a circle.”
Baum described the past 13 years of schooling and the monotony the students went through. He added some might continue a similar cycle into college or the workforce until retirement.
“Now, the way out of this monotony, the way to avoid going insane, is to find meaning in something,” he said. “For me, I find it in Christianity, but despite the sovereignty and sufficiency of Christ, it is still so easy to slip into the belief that this circle of life is senseless, even though it’s not.”
He said the teacher, a character in the Bible, says the meaning of life is like smoke, which is difficult to grasp, and when people think they’ve figured the smoke out, it fades away.
“Even if the meaning of our lives is difficult to determine, we can still find great joy in the smoke. Once you leave this field, and your life begins to go round and round, pause, take a breath, and remember the small things that make each circle a little bit different. Because our lives, even if we’re careful, could become endless loops,” he said. “And I want to let you know that it will be okay. It will be more than okay because even though a circle is closed, it is not meant to confine. When you face those trials and tribulations, know that God does not forsake you in your battles. He will be with you in the middle of the smoke.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Baum will attend the Colorado School of Mines to study civil engineering while pursuing a minor in humanitarian engineering.
{p dir=”ltr”}He wants to have a career in international development with the United Nations Office for Project Services, United States Agency for International Development or a foreign non-governmental organization that focuses on community development.