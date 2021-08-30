Wells ISD in Cherokee County will remain closed until after Labor Day due to the district's number of COVID-19 cases.
The school district was originally going to reopen on Monday, but on Sunday, Superintendent Jill Gaston announced students and staff wouldn't return until Sept. 7.
Due to data showing numerous students diagnosed with COVID-19, Wells ISD closed early on Aug. 24 for deep cleaning of the school and buses, Gaston said.
Gaston said Sunday district officials met as a COVID-19 response team and communicated with the Cherokee County Health Department to make this "tough decision."
"The decision was based on the data gathered, the fact that quarantine time is generally 10 days, and with the full support from the Cherokee County Health Department," Gaston wrote in a letter to the Wells ISD community.
Administrators will be available remotely to hold meetings that were already scheduled this week, Gaston said.