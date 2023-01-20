A Tyler school administrator has died.
Wayne McEntire, head of school at King's Academy in Tyler, died on Thursday, according to a post made on the local Christian school's Facebook page.
"Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today," the school stated on its post Thursday. "He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind."
McEntire called his position at King's Academy a "divine appointment," according to a biography posted on the school's website. He was hired in 2019.
He began his journey as an educator at age 28 teaching Bible to high school students in Houston. In addition to serving as a teacher and principal, McEntire also pastored and worked in other church staff positions over the years.
His degrees are in theology and religious education from Louisiana College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
McEntire and his wife, Kyla, and were married in 1991 and have five children and four grandchildren, according to the school's website.
King’s Academy Christian School is a University Model School located on the campus of Colonial Hills Baptist Church. In this model, students attend classes on campus certain days each week and complete teacher-assigned work at home on the other days.