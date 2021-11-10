Lindale ISD elementary students can now have a new rewarding experience for positive behavior that encourages reading in a fun way.
College Street and Velma Penny Elementary schools have received a book vending machine for students after Librarian Lynette Mendez was awarded a grant through the Lindale ISD Education Foundation.
Mendez said the vending machine has had a lot of positive feedback from students and she loves how it makes them feel.
“They feel pretty special. They have to really achieve something to be able to use the machine," she said. "They are very excited when they get their golden token and they get to plink that in the machine and press the buttons."
Mendez said the community has also shown support to the schools' vending machines. She said a Tyler community member donated money toward it once she heard about the addition through media outlets.
“A lady from Tyler sent a $100 check to both of my schools. She thought it was such a great idea that she donated money. When we came to school in August she sent another $100 check to each one of the schools, just wishing us the best of luck and super excited about the idea that children are excited about reading,” she said.
Velma Penny Elementary Principal Kaela Deslatte said the vending machine rewards students but also keeps them interested in reading.
“We’re able to tie a lot of different incentives for character, academic achievement, good behavior and also encouraging reading at the same time,” Deslatte said.
Students earn tokens through awards given every six weeks and a campus-wide reward system, giving any student an opportunity to save up for a token.
Each student can keep their books from the machine, which includes variety of selections that were picked by students and also books deemed as interesting reads.
Deslatte said she has a lot of gratitude for the Lindale ISD Education Foundation for making this happen. She said she is also thankful to Tyler business, Moran Vending, which customized the vending machine and assisted with repairs.
Grants for Great Ideas from Lindale ISD Foundation are awarded to educators with innovative ideas that encourage student achievement and classroom enrichment. The funding can be awarded to the district, a campus, an individual or team of educators.