The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine is hiring community members to role-play as patients and help train medical students in their communication and non-invasive physical examination skills.
The School of Medicine is recruiting all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds. Those with a background in theater, role-playing, training or teaching are especially suited for this part-time position. After reviewing the resumes, the School of Medicine will invite qualifying applicants to audition on March 30, March 31, April 14 or April 15.
“Our goal is to involve the East Texas community in training the students,” said Rebeca Racataian-Gavan, MD, assistant dean of Clinical Competence and Integration. “We want them to feel like this is their medical school and to give them an opportunity to invest in the future physicians of East Texas.”
Simulated patients will be trained to recreate the history, response patterns and emotional structure of an actual patient.
“While many have applied for the fun, role-playing aspects of the position, most have stayed because of the purpose it serves,” said Karen Lewis, PhD, MAEd, CHSE, director of the Simulated Patient Program and Clinical Skills.
If you’re interested in learning more, you can see the job description here: on.uttyler.edu/SimulatedPatientPosition.