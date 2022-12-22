The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has all the necessary accreditation to begin instruction, officials announced on Thursday.
Last week, the Tyler medical school received approval for its Doctor of Medicine program from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College. Earlier this year, the school received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the school has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.
“This is a critical milestone for the school of medicine,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, founding dean. “I’m so thankful to our accreditation team and all of our faculty and staff who made this possible. We have an amazing curriculum and foundation established, and I’m thrilled by the progress we’ve made throughout this past year.”
Dr. Sue Cox, school of medicine associate dean of accreditation, strategy and quality improvement said she is thankful for the team's dedication and assistance from the UT Tyler Office of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness.
"Training future healthcare providers represents another step to reaching our vision of improving the quality of life and reducing health disparities in our rural East Texas region," Cox said.
This program will initially be housed at the UT Tyler Health Science Center campus. The four-year program will take place in-person, and 40 students are projected to be enrolled per year. It’s estimated that this number will grow over time, especially after the school is established.
Interviews are currently being conducted to select the 40 students. As of today, 168 interviews have been conducted, and there are 72 more interviews scheduled for the weeks ahead.
The first class is scheduled to enroll July 2023.
