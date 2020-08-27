The University of Texas at Tyler is continuing its trend of a growing freshman class, with over 1,000 high school graduates attending the university as first-time college students.
This week, UT Tyler welcomed 1,031 first-time students, which means they are high school graduates who have not enrolled full-time in college, UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell announced during the annual faculty and staff convocation on Aug. 21.
"We are delighted that more freshmen are entrusting The University of Texas at Tyler with their education than ever before," Tidwell said. "For the first time in our history, we were ranked as a national research university by US News and World Report, but we are still committed to passionately ensuring the individual success of our students."
The 2020 fall semester numbers are a 15% increase since the last year and this year's enrollment beats the previous record of 908 set in fall 2018, according to enrollment data. Complete and final enrollment numbers will be released on the census date, Sept. 4.
Due to Advanced Placement testing, dual credit and other early credit programs, many of these new students are considered sophomores.
Tidwell said the university's free textbook initiative from the UT Tyler Press and the Reach Higher need-based scholarship program help keep college affordable for UT Tyler students.
According to the university's website, the Reach Higher scholarship covers all tuition and mandatory fees for first-time college students with a family income up to $80,000 and who are eligible for a Federal Pell Grant.
"Our growth is confirmation that our efforts are resonating with students and parents across East Texas and around the nation," Tidwell said. "This year’s student body has joined us from 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and six of the seven continents."
Dealing with a pandemic showed the university officials that students wanted a safe but traditional collegiate school year and the students are facing financial uncertainty, Tidwell said.
He said he's proud of the faculty and staff's work to develop UT Tyler's "Fall 2020 Return to Normal” reboot plan.
Under the plan, fall classes are held Aug. 24 to Dec. 11, but students and faculty will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break. Classes between Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 and final exams will be conducted online. All students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings inside university buildings. People are required to wear face coverings when outdoors and social distancing is difficult.
"Because of that great work, we are able to offer hybrid classes, balancing the benefits of face-to-face interaction with faculty and peers with best practices to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Students responded very positively, and we see that in our retention and new student numbers," Tidwell said. "Our overall retention is around 80 percent, our highest ever, and we’ve seen year-over-year increases in FTIC, grad and transfer students."
With the help of philanthropy from families and businesses, UT Tyler invested additional resources in student scholarships. And through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, the university provided $2.6 million directly to students economically affected by the pandemic, Tidwell said.
With the fall semester underway, Tidwell said UT Tyler has several programs and majors coming online, such as the relaunch of its pre-law academy and pre-med academy, new fermentation science program and Ph.D. in clinical psychology.
Tidwell said he's most excited about the chemical engineering program from UT Tyler's new Jasper Department of Chemical Engineering.
"This program will educate graduates to serve in a critical sector of the Texas economy," he said. "We are the only university in East Texas that offers a full suite of engineering programs: chemical, electrical, mechanical and civil, along with our construction management program."