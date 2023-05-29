The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy has been named a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished District.

UT Tyler UA is one of just 17 PLTW districts across the country and the only one in Texas to receive recognition this year.

The PLTW Distinguished District recognition honors districts committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW pathway programs in computer science, engineering and/or biomedical science.

To be eligible for the designation, recognized districts must have 20% or more of its students in each grade participate in a PLTW program during the 2021-22 school year, or each school in the district earned the 2022-23 PLTW Distinguished School award.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our STEM pathways,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, UA superintendent. “The UA is unique in that students have a focused STEM curriculum starting in kindergarten and culminating in our biomedical and engineering pathways in high school. These pathways are aligned with UT Tyler STEM majors, allowing for a seamless K-16 STEM education.”

UT Tyler UA offers PLTW Launch (kindergarten through fifth grade), PLTW Gateway (sixth through eighth grade) and programs such as computer science, engineering and biomedical science at its three campuses.

“We are proud to recognize the UT Tyler University Academy for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW president and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career.”

PLTW is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the United States.

The organization empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science. Its teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs.

The UT Tyler University Academy is a K-12 public university charter school with campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler UA offers a STEM curriculum in a hands-on learning environment. The district currently serves about 835 students.

