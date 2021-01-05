Citing a high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Smith County and the state, UT Tyler will kick off its spring semester with online classes.
In a statement on Tuesday, school officials said on Facebook that the decision was made in consultation with the university's faculty senate.
The first week of classes, Jan. 11 to 16, all classes will be taught online. For the second week, Jan. 18 to 23, all classes, except for laboratories, clinical, and studios, will be taught online.
The rest of the semester, Jan. 25 to April 30, will be face-to-face and hybrid classes will resume their original instruction mode as stated on the university's website.
Residence halls will remain open and available for students to return to campus at their convenience, the statement read.