The University of Texas at Tyler announced it has been awarded a $100,000 grant by NASA to advance the fundamental understanding of plants in spaceflight-like environments.
Dr. Shawana Tabassum, UT Tyler assistant professor of electrical engineering, will serve as the principal investigator for the project, “Leaf Sensor Network for In Situ and Multiparametric Analysis of Crop Stressors.”
The objective is to better understand plants’ responses to stressors in those type of environments using a wireless, multivariable leaf sensor. Tabassum’s research focuses on flexible and wearable sensors, electronics, micro/nano-optics, microfluidic devices, and their applications in plant sciences, biomedicine and sustainable environments.
“Our central hypothesis is that real-time data collected on plant responses can be used to determine the fundamental ways plants interact with microclimatic conditions associated with living in space,” said Tabassum.
Results from this research will enable scientists to predict crop performance in spaceflight conditions and support future experiments aboard the International Space Station designed to increase understanding of plant growth under microgravity conditions, Tabassum added.
“Our technology has competitive advantages over the existing methods of conducting molecular analyses of plants by providing continuous and in situ monitoring capabilities, and multi-parametric detection of stress-related biomolecules,” she said. “It may also be able to assist in the identification of plant species that can best adapt to the unique growing conditions in space.”
UT Tyler will collaborate with Texas A&M University-College Station, as project activities will be conducted at the Texas A&M University AgriLife Research facility.
“This award recognizes the high quality and innovation of Dr. Tabassum’s work,” said Dr. Steven Idell, UT Tyler senior vice president for research. “We are extremely proud that her contributions will assist NASA in their efforts.”
Tabassum, who joined the UT Tyler engineering faculty in 2020, most recently earned the 2023 Curtis W. McGraw Research Award (Non-PhD Granting Program Category) from the American Society for Engineering Education. The award recognizes outstanding work by young engineering college researchers.
