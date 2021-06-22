Dozens of faculty, staff and students watched in awe as a UT Health EMS Air1 flight crew landed in the middle of UT Tyler’s Patriot Plaza Monday morning to showcase career paths for nursing students.
Victoria Shoemaker, a UT Tyler nursing student, said she was excited to check out the job opportunities and the helicopter.
“I’ve never seen one of these up close before,” Shoemaker said of the helicopter landing.
Claire Kelley, UT Tyler School of Nursing skills lab and simulation hospital director, said she helped organize the career event for the nursing students to see the different paths available to them.
Representatives from local hospitals, UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances, and UT Health EMS Air1 were on hand to meet with students about the health care field.
Kelley said the flight crew will help show the students what a day in the life of a flight nurse is like. The crew previously came to campus in 2019 for the upper-level nursing students.
“It was so popular we decided to open it up to this career event,” Kelley said. “I hope it’ll open their eyes to the different opportunities once they graduate. I want them introduced to as many nursing opportunities as we can.”
UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun and his wife Jeanette rode in the helicopter alongside the flight crew. He said the helicopter ride is “always an adventure.”
The health care career event also served as a way to celebrate students coming back to campus, Calhoun said.
“We’re celebrating bringing our students back, which is really special this year. Because of COVID last year, we had to do so much in the way of distance learning and not have the experience of students in the classroom and really personal touch,” he said. “Now, that personal touch is coming back we couldn’t be more excited and we’re going to have our students in the fall and they’re going through orientation right now and it’s an exciting time.”
He noted the focus and dedication the University of Texas System has on health care, such as $15 billion from the $22 billion going toward health care.
Calhoun said part of the curriculum for the upcoming UT System medical school in Tyler is to spend time riding around in an ambulance.
“As medical students they learn where their patients live, what kind of problems and challenges they encounter,” he said. “The ambulance and helicopter all that will enhance educational research at UT Tyler. We have to teach a lot of science, but there’s also an art to it. You learn the art by interacting with patients in every kind of circumstance and what a difficult circumstance it is to have an emergency at your home or at your job and have an ambulance come and provide emergency care.”
Shoemaker wants to work in the operating room after she graduates from nursing school in August. She added the possibility of becoming a flight nurse sounds cool.
“It’s definitely a possibility. I love all the opportunities that nursing has,” she said.
Calhoun added the collaboration between UT Tyler and the hospital institutions is really special. He said having medical professionals mentor him as a child grew his interest in becoming a physician.
“I was a sickly child and the physician who healed me, who brought me back became an idol of mine. He became a mentor, and that’s why I chose a career in medicine,” Calhoun said. “So it’s the human factor. To be able to have our physicians, our nursing leadership at the hospitals come here and interact with our students will inspire these students to do what it takes to master their curriculum and become health care workers.”
He also thanked his wife for her support in his presidential role and the team that put together the career presentation.
He recognized the community for its support of advancements like the medical school, including an $80 million donation from the East Texas Medical Center Foundation.
“If we didn’t have tremendous community support, if we didn’t have the very large donation from East Texas Medical Center Foundation, then we would not really be able to do this,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here today, and I’m just so proud our East Texas community and what it’s doing to help this university be successful in educating young people.”