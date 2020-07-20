When it comes to renaming Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools, it was easy to come up with a policy, a start date, stop date and vote.
Coming up with a way to start school for the 2020-2021 school year in-person or online, seemed like an impossible task.
During the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, the board approved a plan for naming the two buildings in Tyler. The public can submit names Tuesday morning (July 21) starting at 9 a.m. on the Tyler ISD website and give an explanation why they want the name (tylerisd.org).
Names will stop being accepted on Aug. 3 at midnight and the top three names for each school will go to the board on Aug. 6.
“This is a Tyler naming, we won’t give credence to someone giving us names in Germany,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford.
There are also rules for the names.
• A school facility may be named after patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for district students or the community.
• A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geographic area, landmark, or physical attribute.
• A portion of a school facility may be named after a person who has served the district or community directly. Such portions of school facilities may include (but are not limited to) theaters, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility.
• A person whose name is considered for a portion of a school facility must have made a significant local contribution to society and/or education, and the name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.
• The Board must approve the naming of all facilities.
The board held a special meeting on Thursday and voted 7-0 to change the names.
As for starting school, the board had a list of 133 resolutions, and at the end under “future business” it said Aug. 19, 2020, first day of school for students.
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon laughed after hearing a long list of issues facing the district from Crawford and said, “Big asterisk there, Aug. 19!”
Crawford said no matter what is decided, school or online school, sports and activities or no sports or activities or fans or no fans, the public decision will be split.
Washmon asked Crawford if he had a crystal ball, when would school start? Crawford responded, “Crystal ball? That’s not my style and I hope it’s not your style. I think we are in a good position to start on time. If we have to adjust, we can adjust. We’ve built days on the back end of our calendar.”
However, Crawford also gave out some sobering statistics. He said the district currently has 164,498 masks for the 18,000 students. But if each kid went through a mask a day, they would be out of masks by the 10th day of the school year. He also said they have 2,296 face shields for the 1,500 teachers. The rest could go to other faculty members and bus drivers.
Then there is the issue of sanitizing. The school has to be prepared for cleaning and sanitizing, Crawford said, adding, “we tell the kids when they bring school supplies to bring four packs of pencils. Maybe they bring sanitizing wipes instead, we are going to run out of those.”
The district has geared up for online learning by purchasing new learning systems to teach 18,000 students remotely, Crawford said. But Wi-Fi in the area is an issue.
“We can do a blended learning and education program where kids learn at school and home, if needed,” he said. “But there is not enough internet connectivity. The internet is being expanded on the campuses and into the parking lots.”
Crawford said if they go online only, his worst case scenario is for kids with no internet access to make it to the school parking lot once a week to learn. He also said there is a chance to drive school busses to an area and use the bus as an internet hotspot and pay the driver to sit there all day.
Then there’s the Google Chromebooks (tablet to connect to the internet and learn) the kids use. The district has put out 14,000 to 15,000 and there is not a fee associated with using them. He is also concerned about handing out textbooks that might not make it back after a year of learning from home.