The Tyler Public Library is creating new ways to help young people stay busy over the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In lieu of our in-person programs, since we’re not able to have those this summer, we have created mini activity kits and maker space take-home kits as well as some online programming and engagement activities” said Youth Services Librarian Amy Skipper.
According to Skipper, the activity kits range to cover from preschool age up to young teenagers, while the maker space kits focus on encouraging teens to engage with STEAM subjects: science, technology, engineering, art, and math. These packets are given to the children to take home.
“One is a night-sky bingo,” said Skipper. “If they return their night-sky bingo after seeing all the moon phases by September first, they can actually enter to win a telescope … Another one is instructions on how you can determine animal tracks outside, and how you can even create an animal track trap to see which animals are passing through your yard at night.”
Skipper said the kits are geared toward allowing kids chances to learn through creativity and arts and crafts.
In addition to the activity kits, the library is trying to distribute lots of digital content online to keep people entertained at home.
“We’ve done things like online story time for kids through YouTube,” said Skipper, where participants can listen to a book being read. We’ve also had grown-up story times as well.”
Even though Tyler Public Library is helping people stay busy at home, their doors are still open. The library has a maximum capacity of 30 people, and has laid out the library so patrons can enjoy all the things that the library has to offer while still social distancing.
“Many families are unable to engage in different kinds of entertainment or educational opportunities this summer,” said Skipper. “Having these kits and these online activities are really great because they can still have fun, they can still learn, but they can do so safely from their home.”