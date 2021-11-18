Tyler Legacy High School theatre students this weekend will present "Little Shop of Horrors," their fall season's second musical.
The production, presented in special arrangement with Music Theatre International, brings dark, comedic fun that audiences may recall from the 1986 film to life on the stage.
This year, Tyler Legacy theatre is stepping up its production schedule to compensate for all the downtime over the previous year due to COVID restrictions.
Clayton Nail, the lead director at Legacy, along with the team of directors, Cindi Stokes and Holly McWilliams, have brought two musicals to the stage in a single semester and were inspired to produce yet another.
"The excitement and response to our recent production of 'Mamma Mia' left us primed to produce this show," Nail said. “Musicals are not an easy thing to pull off, especially if you're talking about two of them back-to-back.”
“We have a talent pool at Legacy that is exceptionally deep. I am thrilled that audiences coming to both shows will get to see two unique casts and a variety of new names in our crew," he added.
Alan Cox, a senior at Legacy playing Seymour Krellborn, is thrilled to be bringing his dream role to life.
"I fell in love with this musical my freshman year and honestly thought that I would never get the chance to perform in it." he said. "But when I found out that we were putting it on as our second musical of the year, I knew that I had to give it my all to land my dream role."
Nail mentioned that with the completion of the facility renovations at Legacy Theatre, the department has considerably stepped up its production quality.
"We knew that we had to bring our very best in all aspects of our productions this year. With the finishing of the bond renovations and the return to normal theatre operations, we wanted to provide as many opportunities for our students and the community to experience great theatre as possible," he said.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and also at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Tyler Legacy High School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at, schoolpay.com/link/littleshop.