Jesse Anderson, a 1996 Robert E. Lee High School alumni, was remembered for his military service and his fun, genuine personality by friends and current students of his alma mater on Tuesday morning.
The Tyler Legacy High Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society students hosted a ceremony to unveil the addition of Anderson's name to the Tyler Legacy High School Flag Pole Memorial Area, which includes names of veterans killed who graduated from the high school.
Anderson, who was a chief warrant officer no. 4 in the Idaho Army National Guard, died during an army training exercise on Feb. 2 this year.
Macy Skinner, Rho Kappa member, said the honor society members wanted to honor one of their alumni.
"We wanted to do something for his family and so they know that they have supporters at the school," Skinner said.
She said Rho Kappa focuses on projects related to history, and with Anderson serving in the military it felt appropriate for Rho Kappa to lead the ceremony.
Skinner called the ceremony eye-opening and something her and the other students were happy to do for the family.
"I learned that he had a family that loved him very much," she said. "I learned he loved this country and he had a respect for this country, which is really great to know."
Aaron Werntz, also a 1996 Lee alumni and Anderson's best friend in high school, remembered Anderson as a "fun-loving prankster" and adventurous guy. He said he was appreciative of the service the students put together for his friend.
"At that age, your best friend is very special," he said. "We were both discovering motorcycles at the time. He was a patriot, and guys like him should be honored and the service was so nice."
Rho Kappa learned about Anderson's death and military service thanks to a call from Aaron Werntz's mother Caryl Werntz.
"Jesse was at my house a lot. He was my son's best friend and my daughter's boyfriend junior and senior year," she said. "He just lived at the house."
She made the call to the school to notify staff of Anderson's death and the school flag was flown at half-mast at the time. A few months past and she learned about the engraving ceremony the students planned to honor Anderson.
Caryl Werntz recalled her son and Anderson being the only two students who had motorcycles, and he loved going fast.
"He was extremely well-liked," Caryl Werntz said. "He was extremely lovable and likable — a great friend."
Anderson was in training to be a commercial pilot, and he just had six weeks left to meet the requirements when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the airline industry, she said.
He was always focused on what he wanted to accomplish, and he was always an upbeat and fun person, Caryl Werntz said.
Aaron Werntz said Anderson was smart and also mechanically inclined as he worked on his motorcycle often.
"He was a genuine guy and he did not put up fronts. He was just one of those kind of guys that would do anything for you," Aaron Werntz said.
In his officer position, Anderson performed duties as the battalion standardization instructor pilot for the first of the 168th General Support Aviation Battalion.
During his 20-year military career, he gained nearly 6,000 flight hours and more than 1800 combat flight hours in the UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter and the C-12 Huron airplane. He spent over 1,000 days deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He is survived by his wife, Vikki and their four children, Savannah, Marcus, Kyle and Jase.