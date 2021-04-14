Tyler Legacy High School senior Sarae Sinville was in the middle of a busy morning. As an honor student, she uses a free class period to assist school employees as an aide in the office. When she was taken from her tasks and told to go to the library Wednesday morning, she was confused.
As Sinville approached the library doors, she saw a group of people and thought she was walking into someone else's celebration.
It was for her.
Leaders of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital had a large check and balloons for Sinville signifying she won a $5,000 scholarship. Hospital and school officials clapped and cheered.
In February, Christus Trinity Mother Frances invited all high school seniors to participate in a scholarship contest by submitting a video about women's heart health. They said Sinville’s video stood out because she focused not just on women in general, but statistics on African American girls and women.
“I feel like we need to start focusing on our health and I really just wanted to call out easy ways, like social media. We’re all on social media," Sinville said. "I wanted to call out an easy way for us to change how we see heart health."
In her video, Sinville mentioned practicing and performing TikTok dances to help get exercise, which is beneficial for heart health. Throughout her video, Sinville pointed out small ways to help spread awareness about heart health.
“It took me like four days to make the video, just because it took a while to convince my brother to be in it," Sinville said. "That was actually something I did last. I remember I did it in the snow, so I wanted to make sure that I was able to utilize that."
The top five videos were selected as finalists and were entered into a social media judging contest to select the top three winners.
The requirements of the video included a maximum time length of two minutes and that it must inform about heart health in women. Any high school senior could enter to win the scholarships with no GPA requirements.
Scholarship awards included the grand prize of $5,000, which Sinville received, a $2,500 second place prize, a $1,500 third place prize, $500 fourth place prize and a $500 fifth place prize.
Madilyn Rutherford of Grace Christian School won second place, Julia Boucher of Whitehouse High School won third place, Kaitlin Hall of Canton High School won fourth place and Ana Ranido of All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler won fifth place.
Sinville was recently accepted into Stanford University in December, where she has also earned a full-tuition scholarship. When she was creating the video to enter the scholarship contest, she said there was a bigger reason why she decided to do it.
“I didn’t do it for the money. It was really just more, ‘I hope that people see this video and I hope it reaches a lot of people’ which is why I tried so hard. I’m super excited that people were able to look at the video and think it was good enough for them to even support,” Sinville said.
Initially, Sinville missed the deadline for the scholarship, but it was extended due to the winter storm. She said the scholarship was a blessing.
“That’s called a miracle, thank you Jesus. I would not have been able to do the scholarship if I didn’t (make the deadline),” Sinville said.
Jamie Moore, clinical director for the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence for Christus Trinity Mother Frances and the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, said the scholarship is now an annual surprise.
“Women’s heart disease is the number one killer for women. Unfortunately, less than 50% of women actually know that. If you tell someone, ‘You have breast cancer’ we’re all aware of that because they’ve done such a great job promoting it, but women’s heart disease is 10 times more than all of the cancers combined. One in three women die of heart disease,” she said.
She said the hospital’s goal is to keep people out of the hospital and that starts with raising awareness.
“With this scholarship program, young women are not aware and even young men are not aware,” she said.
“They’re our future. If we could get them now and have them exposed and them exposing all of their peers and their sisters and their mothers and their (family), it’s a win-win for heart disease, it’s a win-win for the families, for our community, for the heart hospital,” she said.
The funding from the scholarship came from the community benefits department at the heart hospital, which was funded by Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
“I think the impact (Sarae) is making on the community, her journey, has only begun. Our message for Sarae would be that we hope that she takes not just the money from the scholarship, but the knowledge that she learned from women and heart disease and she takes that and shares it. I think she’ll take that through her life and be able to spread the word. Continue to make an impact on your community,” Moore said.
Teresa Meeks, director of the cardiovascular intensive care unit, sees the hard side of what goes on with people with heart disease.
“If everyone was talking about (heart disease) in their household, around the dinner table, and talking about how it impacts all of us, our communities, and it impacts people of color from the South especially, this is really important because I don’t ever remember talking to anyone in my family about heart health,” Meeks said.
Sinville said after making the video and getting the scholarship, she's happy to continue the conversation with her family, even with her 11-year-old brother.
"It’s not something that you would talk about,” Sinville added.