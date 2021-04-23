Tyler Legacy High School faculty, administrators, parents and students gathered Friday morning to celebrate eight seniors with a special breakfast for committing to serve in the United States Armed Forces after their graduation.
During the breakfast in the school’s media center, Tyler ISD Trustee Rev. Fritz Hager Jr. delivered an inspirational message to the eight students.
“Only 5% of Americans are going to wear the uniform of the United States,” Hager said. "What you guys are now doing is greatly important. It’s a great opportunity to you, but more importantly, it is a tremendous service and a benefit to our country. It is because of young men and young women who step up and take whatever comes, that our country is as great as it is today."
Jordan Benson, Kevin Cuellar, Giavanna Leffall, Derek Reynoso and Tyson Waters will serve in the U.S. Army. Justine Chua, Mikayla Taylor and Isacc Saucedo have committed to the U.S. Navy.
“We have hosted this special event for our students for about 10 years now,” Dr. Dan Crawford, Tyler Legacy principal, said. "We are extremely proud of these students for their commitment to serve our country, and it is our honor to celebrate them."
Waters said he heard about the opportunity to serve in the military during his junior year of high school. He said what inspired him to join was to get his college paid for and to get the benefits for serving.
“Only one person in my family has a degree and that’s my grandmother. I would rather go with the Army or Navy to go to college because you find a family with the people you go with and be with all the time,” Waters said.
Waters said his education is a priority because it’s essential.
“If you don’t have an education, you really can’t go nowhere in this world today. You need something behind you to get ahead in life,” he said.
Waters attended training last month with a sergeant to recruit skills, where he was taught how to march, walk, speak out and how to be respectful to his sergeants.
“The only hard part was running the miles, that was about it. What I got out of it was, it was fun to do, it was nice to hang out with other kids around my age,” Waters said.
He said he hopes to learn how to be more disciplined, how to manage his time and how to be a better person. He said his parents fully support him going into the military.
Waters plans to be in the Army for eight years, including six years as active and two years in the reserves. He plans to attend college while he serves to study finance or medicine.
Taylor said it's a tradition for her family members to serve, which inspired her to enlist.
“I wanted to do this because I want to study nursing but with the benefits of the Navy, I can get it paid for and go through school but also still do Navy reserves and it’s a good opportunity,” Taylor said.
Her uncle, grandfather and her older brother have served. When she told them she was enlisting, her family was surprised, but proud that she was continuing a legacy.
“My education is important to me because eventually, I want to have a family and have enough money to take care of a family. I know that nursing is something that would take care of me and my family. It’s something that I look forward to doing because I like helping people. That was a big part of my decision,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she learned her passion to help people, which led her to choose nursing, though an EMT class she is taking for college credits at Tyler Junior College.
“We go on ambulance shifts and we work in the ER at the hospital at Mother Frances or UT Health. At the hospital, I like it the most and it stood out to me because it’s something I want to do. Helping out with them made me realize it’s something that I want to do,” she said.
Seven Tyler ISD faculty, who are veterans, attended the breakfast, and each had the chance to talk to the students about their experience serving their country.
“When you look back, that’s going to be the best time you ever had,” was one of the common things the veterans said.
Charlie Sizemore, head tennis coach for Tyler Legacy High School, was one of the veterans who addressed the students. He was a 19 Delta Cavalry Scout in the U.S. Army. He served in Korea and in military action in Desert Strike.
“I just told the enlistees a little bit about my experience, about how great it is and at the time that you’re in it, you probably don’t feel like it, but the reward will be paid later when you get older and you get out. You look back and those are probably some of the best times of your life when you were in,” Sizemore said.
He hopes the biggest takeaway for students is that they should embrace their time in the military and have a positive outlook.
“I think it’s courageous what they’re doing. I think it needs to be a bigger deal. I think we need to have more of these and show the community that these kids are stepping out of their zone. It’s not easy to raise your hand and join the military. It’s a little scary. I think it needs to be more of a celebration more often,” Sizemore said.