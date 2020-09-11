A total of 2,996 American flags covered the lawn in the front of the columns of Tyler Legacy High School Friday morning as Navy Junior ROTC cadets stood at attention.
Each flag represents a life taken in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The flags and ceremony were a collaboration between two student organizations, the Navy Junior ROTC and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.
Tyler Legacy High School Principal Dan Crawford said he reached out to U.S. Army Sergeant Colby Venters, who leads the Navy Cadets program at the high school, about a way to honor the lives lost in 9/11.
The Navy Cadets collaborated with the Rho Kappa students, who planted the thousands of flags. The cadets then stood at attention and later lowered the flags to half-staff after a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Friday.
Senior Madeline Young, Rho Kappa member, said the students in Rho Kappa adviser Louis Stephens' government class and Rho Kappa membership stayed after school on Thursday to plant flags representing the 2,996 people killed 19 years ago.
Then on Friday, senior Eli Baltazar, a petty officer second class in the Navy Junior ROTC, along with his fellow Navy Cadets, stood at attention saluting the flags to pay homage to the victims.
Both students called it an honor to pay their respects.
"I'm proud to be wearing that uniform and salute the lives lost in 9/11," Baltazar said.
Young said she's grateful to be able to recognize the memory of the deceased and the strength of the families and friends who lost their loved ones.
She noted seeing each of the flags represent one person was eye-opening and helped her see the magnitude of the pain.
"It was really surreal (to see how many flags there were) and that put it into perspective," she said.
Despite both of high schoolers being born in 2002, Baltazar said the memories of the tragic day are still a part of everyone's lives nearly two decades later. He said honoring 9/11 reminds people that anything can happen.
Crawford recalled being a teacher and coach at Rockwall High School on Sept. 11, 2001, watching the events unfold with his students at the time.
"Seeing the visual representation of the flags, it kind of shows this was a tragic event," he said. "If things like this weren't done, the next generation would not understand what took place."
Young said many students took photos of the flags and Stephens received several positive comments on Friday. Baltazar said Venters was amazed by the great work the cadets did.
In years past, Rho Kappa would plant flags but the location was on the hill of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The cadets would have still stood in attention and salute for the 9/11 victims.
Next year, the plan is continue planting the flags but move the spot to the memorial on campus honoring the four branches of the military, Crawford said.
Typical cadet duties include the membership completing inspections to follow the proper uniform guidelines and attend events and graduations to raise flags and salute, Baltazar explained. In Rho Kappa, Young said the students will complete community service tasks, such as planting flags and leading the announcements for Black History Month.
After graduation, Young plans to attend a four-year university and then head to nursing school, while Baltazar wants to become a pilot in the United States Air Force.