Santa's presents came early this year for 15 students at Tyler ISD's Clarkston Elementary thanks to Tyler Legacy High football players, who adopted the kids and brought their presents Thursday morning before the start of the classes.
Clarkston Elementary Principal Tara Hinton and Tyler Legacy Football Coach Joe Willis came together to establish this program of the football team giving back to the Clarkston students.
"Regardless of the football game that we've got this week, we've got to have a chance to experience being human ...," Willis said. "I think it's a big deal for our young guys to be able to do this."
Legacy football teammates met with the elementary students in the Clarkston cafeteria, gave them each a large bag of presents and spoke with their assigned child for a while.
La'Brendo Flowers, a junior Tyler Legacy football player, brought presents for second-grader Peyton Lennon, who received a tablet, new shoes and a "Black Panther" book.
Flowers and Peyton spent much of their time reading the super hero book together before both had to head off to their classes.
"It was a heartfelt experience and getting to connect with him on a personal level it just warmed my heart," he said. "And I'm really glad I got to come here with my team."
Flowers called giving the gifts a dream come true, and giving back to the community means a lot to him.
He said he wants to be a part of the gift giving 100 percent next year at Clarkston.
"It puts me back in my elementary school days doing this," he said.
Vann Rainer, senior Tyler Legacy football player, said the student he adopted, fourth-grader Jaydan Johnson, liked the shoes, sweatpants, books and gloves he received.
"It felt good to give back to the community and have a positive impact for the kids that will be in our spot one day," Rainer said. "It's nice to give a little kid that and give him something he might not always have."
Willis said coming to Clarkston helped bring some Christmas cheer to both the younger kids and the football players. He added he was blown away by the generosity he saw from his team.
"We put those suggestions out there, one day they're all gone," Willis said. "I think every gift request was filled today. It says a lot about their character."
Willis called the distribution a great way to demonstrate the lesson of giving and serving other people by interacting with the elementary-aged kids.
"The biggest gift was human kindness and connection, and that's a gift we could all use in the year 2020," he said.
Hinton said seeing the kids get their gifts from the football team made her heart happy.
"It's just really about giving versus getting and that's what Coach Willis has instilled in his young men and I love that," she said. "Just about it's always about winning on the field, but winning outside the field and winning outside the classroom as well."
For the Clarkston students, Hinton said there will be lasting memories from Thursday morning.
"I think this is something they will forever cherish and always remember their 2020 year, which is already unforgettable," she said. "But also this puts the end of 2020 on a good note and something positive they can see; a memory that will last for them for a lifetime."
Hinton said she's already looking forward to the 2021 school year and hosting the Legacy team next Christmas season.
"It's something that we'll create together and I think it'll get bigger and bigger," she said. "And it'll be something the students at Legacy look forward to and something that our students here get to look forward to as well."