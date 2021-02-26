Three Tyler Legacy High School students recently made history this past week as they placed in the top 10 of the UIL 6A State Congressional Debate Tournament.
In the virtual tournament that ended on Tuesday, senior Olivia Orren finished in second, senior Lila Katz placed sixth and junior Kawsar Yasin ranked 10th in the statewide contest.
Tyler Legacy Debate Coach Melody Daniels said this was the first time in the school’s history for more than one student to earn a medal at the state tournament.
“This year, we were the only school with more than one medalist, and further, we were the only school with more than one student in the top 10,” Daniels said. “Olivia was the first in our school’s history to medal last year, finishing in fourth place. This year we broke that barrier, and it’s also the first year where all the qualifiers broke to finals and placed in the top 10.”
For congressional debate contests, students prepare persuasive speeches based on student-written legislation. The students debate in a mock-congress form, caucus, discuss, create a docket and then debate for over three hours two times per day for or against the legislation, a Tyler ISD statement read.
Competitors will also cross-examine each other’s arguments by asking a series of questions after each speech.
To reach the state tournament, students have to finish in the top three at regionals.
All three Legacy students placed in regionals top three with Orren earning first place for the third consecutive year, Katz winning second place for the second year in a row and Yasin getting third place.
Once at state, competitors have to cumulatively place in the top 15 in the preliminary rounds to advance to finals.
Despite the contest being virtual and facing winter weather delays, Orren enjoyed the exciting experience.
“The excitement of state competition is always fueled by the chance of advancing to finals, which is typically held at the State Capitol in Austin,” Orren said. “Even with the vast change of operations and scene in a COVID world, Mrs. Daniels helped us adjust and grow to appreciate the new virtual environment.”
Orren and Katz both earned bids to compete in the Tournament of Champions at the University of Kentucky in April. This is considered to be the most prestigious tournament in the debate arena.
The duo also received an all-expense paid trip to Vermont to compete in the Calvin Coolidge Foundation Coolidge Cup, where over $15,000 in scholarship prizes are awarded to the top finishers.
“I could not have imagined a more successful senior year of debate, and our season isn’t even finished,” Orren said.
Daniels said students get the opportunity to learn and take on challenges when they’re a part of the debate program.
“Debate students are challenged to think for themselves to present solutions to real-world issues, and then they must challenge the solution they just came up with,” Daniels said. “We constantly evaluate the process to learn, grow, change, and evolve. Then, we go on to perfect the well-constructed arguments, polished presentation, and professionalism. The students also build comradery and much more.”
Other debate contests the Legacy students compete in include cross-examination debate, Lincoln-Douglas debate, persuasive extemporaneous speaking and informative extemporaneous speaking.