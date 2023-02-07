Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus.
“Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”
During Friday’s event, 65 new trees will be planted on the TJC main campus, including an assortment of red oak, white oak, willow oak, cedar elm, ash, maple, sycamore and sweet gum, among others.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Jenkins Lawn. At 10:30 a.m., opening remarks will be given by Tyler Mayor Don Warren and TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia. The tree planting will begin at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and prize giveaways.
To register as a volunteer, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tjc-arbor-day-2023-registration-510969121397. Volunteers will receive lunch and a free T-shirt.