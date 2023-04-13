Tyler Junior College said police have given an all clear after evacuating students and staff this morning due to a "possible active shooter warning."
The warning came into Tyler Police and Smith County 911 dispatch, according to TJC.
As of 11:14 a.m., the college said "the TJC sites have been cleared by law enforcement to open for operations."
All activities can resume at this time, TJC said.
The college evacuated its west campus and Pirtle Technology building.
Students and staff were asked to shelter in place temporarily.
