Federal funding for the Tyler Junior College TRIO program’s Educational Opportunity Center has been renewed for another five years.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded TJC the $1,365,000 grant, which will be distributed at $273,000 annually over the next five years, to serve 1,000 participants each year.
The award was announced during Thursday’s regular meeting of the TJC Board of Trustees.
The TJC EOC provides advising and information on college admissions to qualified adults who want to enter or continue a program of postsecondary education as well as services to improve the financial and economic literacy of participants.
It also advises participants on financial aid options such as basic financial planning skills, and it assists in the application process.
In 2016, TJC was one of only 35 first-time recipients nationwide to receive this federally funded grant. The selection process for the EOC grant was very competitive as only 143 of 376 eligible proposals were accepted.
The program originally served the four-county area including Cherokee, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties; however, the new grant has allowed for expansion to include Anderson and Henderson counties.
“We are excited to be able to continue serving our wonderful East Texas community for another five years, and we are thrilled to be able to help more East Texans through the additional counties we now serve,” said Brad Gifford, TJC director of TRIO programs.
For more information, visit the TJC website.