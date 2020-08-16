Tyler Junior College made history Friday with its first graduating class of the new Bachelor of Applied Technology in health care technology and medical systems.
This is the second four-year degree that TJC has established as one of four Legacy Colleges designated by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer up to five baccalaureate degrees. The first degree was a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene in 2016.
The health care technology and medical systems program helps working professionals advance into a higher level of management in the health care industry. The program began in January 2019, according to the college.
The following students are a part of the inaugural class: Jennifer Bell-Matthews, of LaRue; Irene DeLuna, of Longview; Debra Dickerson, of Longview; Katy Ereman, of Tyler; Danielle Heard, of Tyler; Nicole LeBlanc, of Whitehouse; Shelly Maxfield, of Tyler; Jennifer Melton, of Flint; Kelly Peters, of Tyler; Shannon Pruett, of Longview; Tracy Sawyer, of Winona; and Annessa Simms, of Tyler.
The program provides a flexible schedule with five-week sessions to allow students to complete upper-division courses in five semesters while only attending class one night a week, TJC stated.
Maxfield, who has worked at Texas Oncology in Tyler for 16 years in its clinical research department, said she needed to have a degree to advance her career.
“I started as a temp but worked hard and made my way up,” Maxfield said. “I always believed hard work would take you where you want to go, and it did. However, I reached a point that I knew I would need a degree to go any further, but what I should get a degree in was the question that I couldn’t answer.”
In 2011, she was taking classes at TJC and working as a clinical research project coordinator at Texas Oncology. She earned an Associate of Arts in general studies in May 2016, but her degree didn’t follow her career path.
“While taking a class for medical office management, I met (professor and department chair) Dr. Tammy Burnette,” she said. “She informed me of a new associate degree being offered in healthcare administration. This sounded perfect for me. This was the degree I was looking for.”
In 2017, she earned an Associate of Applied Science in health care administration. Her next step was to receive a four-year degree.
“In order to promote within Texas Oncology Research, I knew that I would require a bachelor’s degree,” she said in an interview during the program’s first class meeting in January 2019. “With the many opportunities available to me due to my extensive experience in clinical research, successfully completing the BAT degree will only open more doors.”
After earning the Bachelor of Applied Technology in healthcare technology and medical systems degree, Maxfield will become a department manager at Texas Oncology in February instead of a clinical research project
“I wouldn’t have been eligible for that position without my bachelor’s degree,” she said. “They were waiting on me to finish my degree, and our manager is retiring; so, it has all fallen together. The timing has been really good “The program was really convenient. I felt like they created it with the mindset that the students would be working and going to school. So, it didn’t seem like it was overwhelming. Of course, there was a lot of work to do; but I never thought about quitting or giving up.”
Maxfield thanked her professors, Loretta Swan and Dr. Tammy Burnett, for their help in preparing her for success.
In his remarks to the graduates, TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia said, “Today, we celebrate you and your achievements and wish you the best as you go forward in your journey. Whatever you thought you were going to accomplish when you started here, we hope we helped you stretch a bit more and that your dreams got a bit bigger.”