Tyler Junior College's main campus on Monday was filled with yard signs displaying inspirational quotes from first-generation students and staff.
Many of the signs revealed personal struggles they overcame by attending college.
TJC music professor Frank Kimlicko's sign read, “I was motivated to go to college to escape the bondage of poverty,” according to a press release from TJC.
Tina Beaton, TJC Disability Services interpreter/captionist, said, “My biggest obstacle was going to school as a mom and balancing life.”
The signs also encouraged students. Patricia Tydings, English professor, said, “Pave the way for future generations. What a legacy you will leave in your family.”
Along with other college campuses across the nation, TJC honored the fifth annual First-Generation College Celebration Day. Monday's event included an informational resource fair, free items and a drawing for a $250 scholarship for an eligible first-gen student.
First-Gen Day encourages communities to better understand the systemic barriers students encounter and supports any help they need as they navigate their college career.
Brad Gifford, Director of TRIO Program, was a first-generation college student and said the event served as a way to show students they are not alone.
“First-generation students are usually more shy and they usually don’t want to ask a lot of questions, so having a day where they can see that other faculty and staff have been through the same stuff, it’s one of the main reasons why we did the quotes for the students,” he said.
Gifford deals with first-generation college students on a daily basis through the TRIO (Touching lives, Reaching out, Increasing knowledge, Opening doors) programs, an outlet established by Congress that assists students from families with incomes under $33,075 and first-generation students, meaning neither parent graduated from college.
“I wish when I was going to school, being a first-generation student was talked about more, because you’re kind of lonely and because of the struggles of school. Having that extra support is everything to the students we serve, especially in TRIO,” he said. “They are 10 times more successful when they get involved in the program and have the resources wrapped around them.”
TRIO programs are funded under the Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are free of charge. TJC currently serves two TRIO programs, students must qualify according to guidelines set by the U.S Department of Education.
For more information on TRIO and other programs available to assist first-generation students, go to TJC.edu/TRIO.