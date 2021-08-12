Tyler Junior College has recently named new leaders in its Office of Technology Services and the School of Continuing Studies.
Pulliam named TJC chief information officer
Jim Pulliam recently joined TJC as chief information officer (CIO), overseeing the College’s Office of Technology Services.
He previously served as CIO at the Children’s Home Society of Florida in Orlando.
Pulliam’s career in technology has spanned more than 35 years and included positions within the aerospace industry, state and local government, and public education.
He has held the roles of CIO, chief information security officer (CISO), and combined CIO/CISO in public education. At the state level, he was CISO for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system and has held leadership positions for both disaster recovery and information security committees within the Utah State Higher Education system.
“Jim Pulliam’s background and knowledge make him uniquely qualified to fill the chief information officer role at TJC,” said Kimberly Lessner, TJC’s vice president for operations and chief operating officer. “Jim has experience in both education and business, which is an ideal combination for a community college CIO. We look forward to the contributions he will make through his leadership and expertise.”
Pulliam is a graduate of Regis University in Denver, with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer information systems and a Master of Science degree in information assurance.
He and his wife, Karen Paul, have two rescue dogs, Nikki and Ellie. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and is learning to play the banjo.
Wallace named dean of TJC School of Continuing Studies
Brent Wallace recently joined TJC as dean of the School of Continuing Studies and executive administrator of TJC West.
He previously served at Louisiana State University Shreveport (LSUS), where he was executive director of the LSUS Division of Continuing Education and Public Service, which included the nursing program, online and face-to-face professional development, leisure programs and events management.
He also codeveloped certification programs that are integrated into for-credit programs and launched various academies within the division, and developed onsite, customized training programs for area businesses and municipalities.
Dr. Deana Sheppard, TJC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Brent Wallace to the TJC family. Brent brings a wealth of experience in continuing studies as well as various industry roles, and his collaborative approach to his work will serve TJC and our community very well.”
Wallace brings more than 30 years of experience in academic and corporate settings, with a focus on operational strategies, needs assessment and leadership consulting, customer relationship management, and educational partnerships with area businesses.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in speech communication from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from Dallas Baptist University.
In his spare time, Wallace enjoys jogging, fishing and spending time with his wife and four children.