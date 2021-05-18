Braylen Seaton was excited to share the news of his new employment at his graduation from Tyler ISD’s Project Search, a program that trains students with disabilities for the workforce, Tuesday morning.
“Project Search is an internship that taught me job skills to secure future employment, and I have now been hired at UT Health Northeast,” Seaton said in his speech. “So look at me now! Project Search really works for me.”
Tyler ISD and Christus Trinity Mother Frances officials celebrated the graduation of eight Project Search students at the Wisenbaker Conference Center.
Through Project Search, students rotate through three internships at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System during the school year, gaining skills for employment opportunities.
The program that began in 2015 is a collaboration between Tyler ISD, Texas Workforce Solutions, Andrews Center, and Winning Edge Employment Services.
Seaton said he worked in the kitchen at the heart hospital and in the emergency room. He said his favorite part was riding on a Go Bus to work.
“I worked really hard to get where I’m at today,” Seaton said, adding that when he was 3 some people thought he’d never talk or read. “You might ask how did you do it? How did you gain so many skills that are now for a paid job?”
Seaton said he learned how to budget, do math, apply for a job and interview in his high school career preparation class.
With the Texas Workforce Solutions Summer Earn and Learn Program, he signed up to work at Goodwill, Hangers of Hope and Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.
“That was the first time I got paid to work. I remember interviewing at Christus for Project Search. I had to tell all about myself and wear my church clothes and glasses,” he said.
Seaton was excited when he heard of his acceptance as an intern for the Project Search program.
Graduate Lucia Valdez said she became interested in becoming a Project Search intern when she was in high school.
In high school, she worked at Goodwill, Salvation Army and the police station, where she cleaned police cars.
“My favorite part (was) that I got a chance to get into the police car and I felt like a police officer,” she said. “At Goodwill, I was really good at organizing the colors and keeping things tidy.”
Through those experiences, she learned how to look professional, speak up and interview for a job.
She recalled feeling nervous when interviewing for the Project Search internship.
“I was shaking my feet a lot and I was moving my fingers and playing with my hair, but it wasn’t so bad after all. I got a chance to learn new skills at that interview,” Valdez said.
Valdez said she was so happy after getting into Project Search, where she participated in CAT scan and X-ray ditoes and the emergency room internships.
“I really like CAT scan and X-ray because I get a chance to clean quickly and have plenty of time to see the X-ray pictures,” she said.
She’s looking forward to starting her new job after graduating from Project Search.
Valdez added she’s thankful for the friends she made and that they worked together no matter how hard it was.
“My favorite moment this year is I got to meet new people and have new friends. I remember the time we were playing ‘Would You Rather’ before the internships started,” she said. “We were all laughing and having such a good time together.”
Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said he’s thankful for the deep and solid relationship the school district has with Christus.
“Christus shares with us that successful student outcomes look different than just some test that we take at the end of every year,” Crawford said. “Before you today, you have graduates that exemplify those successful outcomes looking in many different forms.”
The other six graduates included Destiny Bivens, Carter Creed, Anthony Farmer, Kristina Hamill, Madison Rawls and Addison Stone.