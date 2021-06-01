Former Tyler Legacy High School Dean of Instruction John Smiley is the 2021-2022 Region 7 High School Assistant Principal of the Year. The Assistant Principal of the Year award is sponsored by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) to recognize exemplary performance among campus-level administrators in Texas.
"I am honored to be named the Region 7 High School Assistant Principal of the Year," Smiley said. "Although the 2020-2021 school year was my most challenging, it was also my most rewarding year to serve my campus, teachers, and students. Without their support, this would not have been possible. Thank you to all those who have worked with me to make this possible."
Outside of the school day, Smiley is known for wearing his favorite overalls, Texas A&M gear, baseball caps or even all three. So, for their end-of-the-year staff luncheon, Legacy staff had a little fun celebrating Smiley with "Dress Like Mr. Smiley Day."
"John Smiley is one of the hardest working, most dedicated educators with whom I have had the opportunity to work," Tyler Legacy Principal Dan Crawford said. "This award reflects his growth into an experienced instructional leader in the Tyler Legacy Learning Community."
After 12 years of serving in teaching and administrative roles at Legacy, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees recently named Smiley the new principal at Rice Elementary School.
"We are so proud of John Smiley and all he has and continues to accomplish," Crawford said. "All of us in Red Raider Nation wish him all the best as he embarks on a new journey this fall as Rice Elementary Principal."
This fall, Smiley will be one of 20 regional winners from across Texas to apply for state honors. The state winner will be announced at the June 2022 TASSP Summer Conference.