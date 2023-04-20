The Tyler ISD Visual and Performing Arts Department will host its annual ‘ArtsFest' this Saturday to showcase the various artistic talents of Tyler ISD students from visual art pieces to musical performances.
There will be food trucks, Young Audience performers, UT Tyler pottery demonstrations and workshops, dance workshops, art making stations, three performance areas, an All-City band, choir, and orchestra.
Visitors will be able to participate in hands-on activities as well with some of the stations and workshops.
ArtsFest is free for all ages and will be at Tyler Legacy High School, 4500 Red Raider Drive in Tyler.
Here is the schedule for this Saturday’s ArtsFest:
Legacy Cafe Stage
- 9:40 a.m. - The Rice Ranger Choir
- 10:00 a.m. - Windstar Band
- 10:25 a.m. - Dixie Choir & Stepteam
- 10:50 a.m. - Woods Ukulele Choir
- 11:15 a.m. - District Honor Choir
- 11:40 a.m. - Caldwell Choir
- 12:05 p.m. - Caldwell Dance
- 12:30 p.m. - Three Lakes Jazz Band
- 12:55 p.m. - All City Band
- 1:20 p.m. - All City Choir
- 1:45 p.m. - All City Orchestra
- 2:10 p.m. - Boulter Band
Young Audience Stage (in Legacy Theatre)
- 9:40 a.m. - Moore & Hubbard Dance
- 10:05 a.m. - Honor Recorder Choir
- 10:30 a.m. - Legacy Orchestra
- 11:00 a.m. - The Spence & Paul Show
- 11:30 a.m. - Hubbard's FAME
- 11:50 a.m. - Corey's Music @ Jones Elementary
- 12:15 p.m. - Jack Elementary Choir
- 12:40 p.m. - Legacy Dance
- 1:05 p.m. - Bonner Choir Showcase
- 1:30 p.m. - Birdwell 2nd Grade Choir
- 2:00 p.m. - Griffin Showcase Choir
Small Performance Stage
- 10:30 a.m. - Bell Piano
- 11:00 a.m. - Three Lakes Sceneworks
- 12:00 p.m. & 12:30 p.m. - Legacy Theatre Improvisation
Foyer Performance Space
- 9:45 a.m. - Legacy Jazz Band
- 11:00 a.m. - Three Lakes Orchestra
Workshops
- 10:00 a.m. & 10:40 a.m. - Tyler High School Dance (In Dance Room)
- 11:10 a.m. & 11:40 a.m. - Legacy High School Dance (In Dance Room)
- 9:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. - UT Tyler Ceramics (Art Room)
Maker's Stations
- Hat Makers Station
- Costumes
- Pony Beads
- Poetry Corner
- Instrument Petting Zoo
- Flowers and Vases
- Jewelry Making
- "Walking the Red Carpet" Photo Booth
- Make Your Stamp On the World
- Face Painting