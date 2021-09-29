Firefighting students from both Tyler ISD and Tyler Junior College received hands-on experience Tuesday and collaborated on training sessions.
Even though students are at two different campuses, both fire academies work as one and students across the academy are training to receive their statewide certification to be firefighters in the state of Texas. Both schools receive their certification through the state commissioner of fire protection.
The Tyler Junior College Fire Academy Program is a curriculum of 13 weeks and consists of 40 hours a week, while the Tyler ISD program lasts two years to complete and is made up of 90 minutes a day during one class period per school day.
Mike Baker, from the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center, said there's a limitation to equipment and none of the academies have a fire truck. He said it's important for them to work together during training sessions when they obtain access to one from the City of Tyler.
“Fire trucks are expensive so when one of us have access to equipment we work together so the fire cadets and the fire academy get to have real life hands-on experience as part of their skills that they have to be checked off on to pass the Fire Academy,” said Baker.
The training session between both academies took place at the Tyler ISD College and Career Center. The high school dual credit course was learning how to safely get on and get off the truck while the TJC students were hands-on practicing with hoses.
“Today my cadets at the high school level are learning how to safely get on and get off the truck, believe it or not there's a skill for that. The cadets at TJC are at the fire streams, they’re developing an effective fire stream that begins at the fire hydrant where the water comes out, goes in to the truck and pushes the water through the water hose and off the nozzle at the end,” said Baker.
Baker added that training together allows both academies to learn to work as a team, which is an important asset for the course.
“The fire service is all about teamwork. They really need to learn to work as a team, when there’s big incidents in the real world you’ll have multiple fire departments from multiple agencies, police and ems all working at the same instant,” he said.
Program Coordinator for the Fire Protection Program at Tyler Junior College Jeff Akin added that the program offered to Tyler ISD students is a great benefit to them.
“I think any dual-credit opportunity is good because students can come out of high school with some college credits,” Akin said. “They’re not only getting college credit but they're also getting that state certification or license that allows them to be a firefighter in Texas.”
Both Akin and Baker emphasized that both campuses work together and feed off each other.
Baker said that once students transfer to TJC and get their Emergency Medical Technician certification, most organizations will hire them if they are certified firefighters and certified EMT.
Baker also added that students can start off as an EMT if they want to, allowing them to also pursue the same firefighter job and taking advantage of the dual course given by Tyler ISD.
“Students can start in the Health and Sciences program and get their EMT program through Tyler ISD then receive their firefighter certification through TJC when they graduate,” Baker said.
“This is a great partnership where everything that we’re doing is for the benefit of the students whether they are high school or college students.”
Currently TJC Fire Academy currently holds 20 students while the Tyler ISD dual credit course holds 13 students.