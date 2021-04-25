Tyler ISD will honor all of its campus teachers of the year and announce this year’s two district teachers of the year this Thursday.
“Our focus during this historic year has been to adapt and deliver,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “These outstanding educators stepped up to the plate to adapt in any way needed to continue our vision to create successful student outcomes for the 18,000 students we serve.”
Tyler ISD’s Educator of the Year Banquet will be this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center. School district officials will also name its principal of the year and rookie of the year.
The Cooperative Teachers Credit Union has sponsored the event since 2014.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, attendance at this year’s event is limited; but, the celebration will include the nominees and their special guests, campus and district administrators, Tyler ISD Board members, and event sponsors.
Here’s a list of the 2021 Campus Teachers of the Year honorees and what they enjoy about teaching:
T. J. Austin Elementary School, Jessica White — Music
- “I genuinely believe that helping others is my true calling in life, and I am so blessed to do that in the music classroom. If I teach my students anything in my time with them, I want them to know that I am here to support them, love them, guide them, encourage them, and make them lifelong music lovers. THEY are my why.”
Bell Elementary School, Shanah Hill – 4th Grade Math and Science
- “I am proud to be a teacher. I have an opportunity each day to have a positive impact on the future of our community. More importantly, I have the chance to make every child I come into contact with feel that they are important and they are loved.”
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, Jennifer Thompson – 4th Grade
- “Teaching is the most rewarding experience I’ve had in my life. I love seeing my students grow academically, emotionally, and socially. We conquer new challenges and celebrate their progress together each day.”
Bonner Elementary School, Shabnam Khalatbari — Math and Science
- “Being a teacher to me is understanding that every single child that walks through my classroom door is unique and amazing in their own way. It means loving and caring for each and every one of my students, so they can trust me to help them along this journey. Every day I hold my students to the highest standards in hopes of inspiring, guiding, and encouraging them to be the very best they can be.”
Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs, Janet Merrifield — Elementary
- “I want to make a difference in a child’s life through love, support, engaging hands-on activities, and acceptance. I hope to help a child gain a voice to be heard and be as independent as possible.”
Caldwell Arts Academy, Ardra Shelby — 1st Grade
- “I love being a teacher because I enjoy working with children. I love getting to ignite a passion for learning, growing, and being creative. Each day is different, but it is amazing to see the world through my students’ eyes.”
Clarkston Elementary School, Precious Hicks – 5th Grade Math
- “Being a teacher means helping students achieve their academic goals while providing each student with unconditional care. It also means providing my students with the building blocks needed to help them be successful in the future.”
Dixie Elementary School, Nadia de la Cruz Vasquez – 1st Grade Dual Language
- “Being a teacher means caring about my students unconditionally by building a solid relationship with them. Teaching is a challenging but highly rewarding profession.”
Douglas Elementary School, Amalia Chaves-Venegas — 2nd Grade
- “We as teachers provide essential tools to children to be successful and place their dreams within reach. Few careers outside of teaching can touch people in the way teachers do. My students and their families are a community of which I feel privileged to be a part.”
Griffin Elementary School, Jesus Sanchez Hernandez — Technology/Arts
- “I have always wanted to be a teacher; I was exposed to this profession at home. My mother, Maria del Carmen, was an elementary education teacher for 42 years in different public schools in southern Spain. My mother inspired me to be an educator, and I am grateful I followed her steps.”
Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School, Taylor Green – 2nd Grade Math and Science
“Being a teacher means teaching children academics, values, and other life lessons as well. Being a teacher has been the greatest reward.”
Jones Elementary School, Emilee Kubara – 3rd Grade Math and Science
“Teaching is one of the greatest honors. I have the opportunity to guide students as they create a successful path into their future through a safe, engaging educational experience.”
A. W. Orr Elementary School, Keith Johnson – Physical Education
- “Being a teacher requires daily dedication to ensure every student has the skills necessary to be successful. Teaching also means you love what you are doing.”
Owens Elementary School, Beth Lockhart — Kindergarten
- “Teaching is a calling that I felt from a young age. My greatest reward as a kindergarten teacher is that, for many students, I am the very first teacher they have ever experienced. I get to start my students off on their educational journey and shape how they feel about school.”
W. A. Peete Elementary School, Hilda Perez-Torres – 5th Grade Bilingual
- “Children are a gift from God. Helping my own children become good independent citizens inspired me to do it with others.”
Ramey Elementary School, Debbie Fatheree — Art
- “Being an educator has been a rewarding and humbling experience of 32 years. Teaching is not a profession; it is a service, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to touch so many special students’ hearts and minds.”
Rice Elementary School, Lisa Munoz — 2nd Grade
- “My most significant rewards come through the children I am teaching and those I have taught in the past. Making a connection with each child and building relationships is what keeps me going on the hard days. Having students from past years tell me that they became a teacher because of me, and others who thanked me for making a difference in their lives is priceless!”
Andy Woods Elementary School, Ashley Phelps – Physical Education
- “As a young girl growing up, I had the chance to ‘play school’ regularly at my mother’s office building on Tyler Junior College’s campus. So, I can give credit to my incredibly loving and encouraging mother for inspiring me to be a teacher.”
Boulter Middle School, Linnon Thomas — 8th Grade Math
“The day I overheard a student tell his friend, “He looks like me,” is the day I realized I am needed. In him, I saw my younger self in search of a hero; and I decided that day to be the influence I needed at his age. It’s not about having the same skin color or background as it is about caring enough to relate because it is easier to learn from teachers you like.”
Caldwell Arts Academy, Ashley Green – 8th Grade Math and Algebra
“I find it a privilege to encounter the uniqueness of every student I come into contact with. I enjoy teaching because I can train the leaders of tomorrow.”
Career and Technology Center, Jason Bethany – 11th & 12th Grades
“I feel fortunate to teach a subject that provides students a creative outlet, letting their brilliance shine. I love seeing my Audio/Video Production and Animation students transform classroom lessons into their own unique works of art. The finished product is branded with their identity and creativity. It is fulfilling to know they can use my lessons to be successful in the AV industry, but also as a means to express themselves.”
Early College High School, Andy Haas – 9th & 10th Grade Pre-AP and Algebra
“My influence to become an educator occurred while working for a moving company after high school. My colleagues all shared similar stories of horrible school experiences where many did not graduate, and all of them had teachers who did not believe in them. From this, I knew I could positively impact others’ lives and provide the support and guidance, so many young people need, and I began my pursuit of education.”
James S. Hogg Middle School, Ashley Bendy – 7th Grade Reading and Language Arts
“I am honored and privileged to serve my students and enrich their lives with knowledge and skills to help them be successful in life. I take pride in meeting my students to build confidence and character and instill life lessons that will help them become future leaders.”
Hubbard Middle School, Jeremy Deimund – 8th Grade Algebra & Math/Coach
“Teaching is the opportunity to guide someone’s life trajectory in a direction they never thought was possible. That is the reason I became a teacher.”
Moore MST Magnet School, Ashley LaCroix – 8th Grade Reading and Language Arts
“Teaching is like painting a masterpiece, blending passion with practice, curiosity with a challenge. I hope to inspire my students to find their own medium and voice, creating a future full of possibilities.”
RISE Academy, Jeremy Johnson – 9th-12th Grade History
- “A couple of the male figures I had in my life, such as my father Jerome Johnson and my former high school coach Michael Johnson, influenced me to become a teacher. Now that I am in the position to influence, I love that I can lead by example and show students that success is not an accident and whatever you put in is what you will get out!”
Three Lakes Middle School, Holly McWilliams – 6th – 8th Grade Theatre
“My grandmother, Maggie Estelle, wanted to be a teacher, but she quit school when she was 13 to work on the family farm. She was an accomplished seamstress that made all of the school’s theatre costumes, band, and cheerleading uniforms in her little town, right up until her final days. I heard her voice inside my head every time I wondered what I would do with my life, saying, “You would be a great teacher; you should teach,” and I am so happy I finally listened.”
Tyler High School, LeDana McGee – 9th – 12th Grades
- “Being a teacher means dedicating my life to serving others (students and colleagues). Possessing servant leadership that allows me to give everything I have into pouring and imparting knowledge, life skills, and experiences into my kids.”
Tyler Legacy High School, Justin Kniffen — History/Coach
“I love it when a student or player has their ‘I get it moment.’ Nothing in our profession is more rewarding.”