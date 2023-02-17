Three Tyler Legacy High School seniors received a life-changing scholarship surprise from the University of Texas at Tyler on Friday.

Dozens of Tyler Legacy students gathered in the library on Friday to clap and cheer as their classmates entered the library. UT Tyler Admissions Honors Scholars Road Show members, and Tyler ISD leadership, greeted them with the announcement of their rewards, and family members congratulated their accomplishments. These three students were among the 800 applicants who submitted essays and were interviewed as part of the selection process.

"Tyler, Texas is blessed with incredible higher education opportunities," Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. "The University of Texas at Tyler awarding Honors scholarships to our students exemplifies the strong connection between higher education and their K-12 educational partners in East Texas."

Seniors Asa Clark, Blanca Kellermann-Jimenez, and Namarie Perez received certificates of accomplishment, big checks for $40,000 toward their college education from UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, and admitted into the UT Tyler Honors College .

"It is such a great honor to bring new students to our university," said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun. "We get a front-row seat as they go on to do great things for our communities, our state, and our country."

The UT Tyler Honors College provides specialized content and programming for high-achieving and intellectually curious students at UT Tyler. Academically, the college emphasizes small, unique courses with engaged faculty and rigorous undergraduate research.

A total of 25 seniors in the area were surprised this week by UT Tyler with news of scholarships, from the following schools:

Van High School

Martins Mill High School

Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School

Brook Hill School

UT Tyler University Academy – Palestine

Whitehouse High School

Tyler Legacy High School

UT Tyler University Academy – Longview

All Saints Episcopal School

For more information, visit uttyler.edu/honors/.