The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees is expected to lower the district’s property tax rate by three cents on Monday evening.

The school board will hold a public hearing for its 2020-21 proposed tax rate and budget at 7 p.m. Monday during its regular board meeting at the Plyler Instructional Complex.

Chief Financial Officer Tosha Bjork said the general fund budget is about $166.7 million, which is a 2.8% increase over the 2019-20 budget. Payroll makes up 81% of the total budget.

The proposed overall tax rate is $1.3041, which is down from $1.335 in the previous year. The maintenance and operations tax rate decreased by about one cent from $0.97 to $.09591 due to limitations from the state. The debt service rate went from $0.365 to $0.345 due to bond refunding, which resulted in savings of $36.3 million over the life of debt, Bjork said.

Property tax values within the district are up 4.9% but the state limited districts to 2.5% through its adjustment of the tax rate for maintenance and operations, Bjork explained.

Some notable changes within the budget expenditures include a reduction of 68 positions for a savings of $4.1 million, $1.5 million for students to have devices for online learning and a planned one-time employee stipend of $3.6 million.

Bjork said the staffing reduction is a result of repositioning or employees quitting and their position not being filled.

Revenue changes are an increase in state funding increase by $1.5 million, property tax increase of $3.4 million and an interest income decrease of $900,000.

For the following year’s budget of 2021-22, Bjork believes Tyler ISD will be well-positioned for the next legislative session because of preventive measures of staffing reductions and providing a stipend instead of a raise.

Following the public hearing Monday, trustees are expected to adopt the new tax rate and budget.

