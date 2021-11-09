TYLER – Tyler ISD employees will see a boost in their December paychecks.
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees recently approved a retention stipend to eligible employees, according to a press release from the district.
"This stipend is for our hardworking, dedicated staff, and we want them to know that we appreciate their dedication and hope they will stay with us long term," the district said in a statement. "It has been an extraordinary time for everyone, and we hope this boost on their December paychecks will come in handy."
Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said the staff is quite deserving of the extra bonus.
“Our Board of Trustees is excited to bring this opportunity for our teachers and staff,” Crawford said. “We are so very thankful for our employees. We know, and as other school districts are aware, we have the absolute best teachers and staff. We appreciate the hard work they’ve done for our students. They truly deserve this pat on the back.”
Teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, manual trades, and other professionals who are eligible for benefits and hired before Nov. 1 will receive the stipend.
Teachers and nurses will receive a $1,000 stipend while other professionals will see $750. Paraprofessionals and manual trade staff will receive $500.
According to the district, the stipend is from the ESSER funds received to help with a variety of areas including retention of employees.