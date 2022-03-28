Dr. Lance Groppel has been named the new deputy superintendent of administration for Tyler ISD after approval at Monday night's school board meeting.
Groppel will lead the division that houses curriculum and instruction and K-8 school improvement departments and initiatives.
“I am excited to join the team in Tyler ISD,” Groppel said. “Our family is looking forward to calling Tyler our home.”
Groppel joins the district from the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, where he is the executive director of instructional leadership.
Groppel’s selection comes after Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Innovation Jarrod Bitter, became the superintendent of Carthage ISD, and Assistant Superintendent of Academic Support Dr. Christy Hanson announced her retirement after 27 years in education, with her last 10 years of service to the students and staff at Tyler ISD.
“I’m excited to have Dr. Groppel and his family join Tyler ISD,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We appreciate Mr. Bitter and Dr. Hanson’s service to Tyler ISD, and as we have done the past eight years, we will continue to look for ways to efficiently structure central office in support of our campuses.”
Groppel was the principal at Colleyville Heritage High School (2016 - 2020), associate principal at Colleyville Heritage High School (2015), principal at Bridge City High School (2014-2015), principal at Bridge City Middle School (2012-2014), and assistant principal at Hillsboro Junior High (2009-2012). His classroom experience began in 2006 and includes special education, health, U.S. History, and coaching football and baseball.
Groppel earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tarleton State University and his doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Groppel, his wife Ashley, and their two sons, Landry and London, will move to East Texas this spring.