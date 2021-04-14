A Tyler ISD middle school student was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after participating in an online challenge called the One Chip Challenge.
Tyler ISD released a statement about the incident on its official Facebook page. The challenge dares you to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and Ghost Pepper seasonings.
The incident happened during the school day on campus, Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said.
“As a result, many people experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing that can last more than 24 hours and lead to more severe health complications,” the district said on Facebook. “Parents, please talk with your children about the dangers of this challenge.”
Tyler ISD Director of Health Services Rachel Barber said students need to be aware of the dangers associated with participating in online challenges circulating on social media.
“Many of them, like the Tide pod challenge, Benadryl challenge, choking game or the latest ‘One Chip Challenge,’ can cause serious bodily injury and or poisoning, and some can even be fatal. Serious complications such as damaged airways, seizures, and coma have been linked to many of these challenge,” Barber said. “Students need to be mindful that while they may get likes or comments on social media, it could also leave them with life-long health complications that aren’t worth the risk.”