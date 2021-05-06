Starting next week, masks and face coverings will become optional for all Tyler ISD students and staff while in school or on campus property.
Tyler ISD board of trustees voted 6-0 on Thursday in favor of making face coverings optional for all students and staff effective Monday.
“Over the last eight weeks, Tyler ISD has averaged only 4.2 cases among its more than 20,000 students and staff,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “Also, with the declining numbers in our community and the many vaccination opportunities that our staff has had, Trustees agree it’s safe to lift the face-covering requirement.”
On March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the removal of statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to open to 100% capacity. Public schools were allowed to operate under the minimal standard health protocols from guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency. Local school boards were given the opportunity to choose if they wanted to modify or remove their school district's protocols.
Tyler ISD kept all protocols at that time to "help ensure students and staff stayed the course to finish the school year strong," the district statement said.
“Two months ago, we had a lot of milestones to consider to keep our students in school and learning for the rest of the school year,” Crawford said. “Sticking with the current protocols was the best course of action for students and staff. We are optimistic that we can finish these last weeks as mask optional and continue the option through our summer programming.”
Crawford and trustees said they appreciated students, parents, staff, and the community for supporting the district's protocols this school year.
“It’s been a true pleasure speaking with reasonable people that understand the ‘why,’” Crawford said. “Many of us have had to set aside personal preferences and understand that we needed these protocols in place to make sure the one resource we needed to operate at-school learning was available: our teachers and staff. We appreciate the patience our staff, students, and parents have had over the school year while practicing fidelity to protocols.”