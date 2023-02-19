Several Tyler ISD Juniors were recently awarded the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) from the Tyler Rotary Club.
Aryana Gutierrez from Early College High School, Clara Dobbins from Tyler Legacy High School, and Haylee Wideman from Tyler High School received the prestigious award. They attended the three-day camp from Feb. 10-12.
The camp provided leadership development opportunities for high school students and included various activities and workshops to enhance leadership skills. Students participated in team-building exercises, leadership sessions, and outdoor activities. The program provided a unique opportunity for students to develop their leadership potential and gain valuable life skills.
Aryana Gutierrez, one of the award recipients, said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp. It was a wonderful experience, and I learned a lot about myself and how to be a better leader."
Clara Dobbins added, "The camp was amazing, and I am grateful to Rotary for selecting me to attend. I gained many skills I know will help me in the future."
Haylee Wideman said, "I had a great time at the camp. It was an amazing opportunity to meet new people and learn about leadership and trust. I am so grateful to have been selected for this award and for its impact on my life."
RYLA is a program designed to encourage and develop leadership skills for high school students. The Rotary Club of Tyler is a proud sponsor of the program, and they continue to support the development of young leaders in the community.
"We are very proud of these students for their outstanding achievement," said Rotary District 5830 Chairperson Jeff Miller. "The Rotary Youth Leadership Award is a prestigious honor, and it speaks to the hard work and dedication of these students. We hope RYLA allows these students to make great leaders in the community and become Rotarians after they enter the workforce."
The RYLA award is open to all high school juniors in the Rotary International District 5830. Applications for this award are available in the fall of the student’s junior year and are followed by interviews from the schools’ sponsoring Rotary Club representatives.