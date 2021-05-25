Tyler ISD is showcasing students’ art in a new and innovative way.
The first ever Virtual Art Museum features talented and award-winning artists across Tyler ISD from kindergarten to 12th grade. Since Saturday, the public can now view the exhibit until 8 p.m. May 29.
The virtual museum is co-hosted to support and celebrate visual art by the Tyler Museum of Art and Texas Art Education Association.
Inside the virtual museum, viewers can select a Tyler ISD campus to view a gallery of student art pieces. Viewers can move through the gallery by following the directions on the screen. They can also click the art pieces to learn the inspiration behind them or select the image of the art teacher to learn more about that campus’ art program.
“Students need to experience success to take risks. If they negotiate their way through a set of experiences and come out on the other and have this beautiful result, those need to be celebrated because they will then learn to become more resilient or they’ll take a risk in the next thing or they’ll learn something that they’re good at that they can foster and cultivate and excel at,” said Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts Sandra Newton.
She said a positive thing about the virtual art museum is people who may not be in Tyler to admire the students’ artwork may now experience it virtually outside of the surrounding areas.
Teachers selected the top five highlights of art at their campus. Some students participated in art contests and won some sort of recognition or honors, Newton said.
The idea came to Newton after seeing a few examples and hearing conversations on how this can be accomplished. She worked closely with art teachers and other people in the district to make this happen.
“We wanted to make it as accessible and interactive as we could, so it was a group project, we all worked together on it. The whole process, we started working on it from probably about January or February, until now,” Newton said.
Newton said she was so proud to be able to see the final product and to celebrate students’ successes.
“I am so proud. I am so, so, so proud. I absolutely love what I do and I love celebrating the incredible, successful, amazingly awesome (students). The students and these teachers made it happen and it’s incredible. When I see that out there, representing our school district and our students and our teachers, I am so proud. It is so nice,” she said.
Newton said she is happy Tyler ISD has the opportunity to celebrate students’ accomplishments in a new platform.
The Virtual Art Museum is available in English and Spanish and features every school across Tyler ISD. Also included are recognitions for the district that range from the Texas Art Education Association to UIL and the NAMM Foundation.
The link to the museum can be found at tylerisd.org.